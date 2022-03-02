Aiken County school board holds meeting to clarify calendar issues

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District approved a modified calendar for the 2023-24 school year, but many have concerns.

Members of the board got together to discuss and clarify it a little more.

The meeting “was to look at the recommendations for the calendar and also get any of those nagging questions answered,” said King Laurence, district superintendent.

Some questions relate to sports schedules, bus concerns, special education and summer plans.

In regards to child care, Laurence says many places have agreed to adapt. As for custody battles and summer vacation schedules, he says they don’t have all the answers, but early calendar approval is key.

Laurence plans to share more information with families once the calendar is officially approved.

The calendar presented has been a draft, but Laurence says he is making the necessary adjustments to be approved next Tuesday. Laurence says the biggest change will be adding more intervention days during the two-week break. A change decided after the board’s comments on Tuesday.

“We’ll put together information once the calendar is approved, to share with our parents and share with the community so that any of those lingering questions and concerns can be addressed,” he said.

