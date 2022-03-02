Advertisement

Aiken County school board holds meeting to clarify calendar issues

(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District approved a modified calendar for the 2023-24 school year, but many have concerns.

Members of the board got together to discuss and clarify it a little more.

The meeting “was to look at the recommendations for the calendar and also get any of those nagging questions answered,” said King Laurence, district superintendent.

MORE | Aiken County school board OKs calendar, signing bonuses

Some questions relate to sports schedules, bus concerns, special education and summer plans.

In regards to child care, Laurence says many places have agreed to adapt. As for custody battles and summer vacation schedules, he says they don’t have all the answers, but early calendar approval is key.

Laurence plans to share more information with families once the calendar is officially approved.

MORE | Richmond and Aiken County schools’ pre-K registration to open

The calendar presented has been a draft, but Laurence says he is making the necessary adjustments to be approved next Tuesday. Laurence says the biggest change will be adding more intervention days during the two-week break. A change decided after the board’s comments on Tuesday.

“We’ll put together information once the calendar is approved, to share with our parents and share with the community so that any of those lingering questions and concerns can be addressed,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zaylan Paige
Full details on standoff, lockdowns and dispute that led to it all
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
House fire in the 100 block of Gustav Court in North Augusta.
Fire heavily damages roof of home in North Augusta
Zaylan Paige
Standoff suspect tied to toddler’s fatal shooting case

Latest News

Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
Bridgestone closer to getting its tire plants back on track
Smoke can be seen in the background from a vegetation fire that threatened home on Richland and...
Crews battle range of fires in Aiken, Richmond counties
South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Bill calls for cuts in income tax rate, refunds
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
More local stops announced for Braves’ World Series trophy tour
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.