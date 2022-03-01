What the Tech: Here’s why you’ll probably own a NFT in the future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Collectors are snapping up ‘NFTs’, or non-fungible tokens for thousands or even millions of dollars.

Here’s why we all may be owning one soon without even knowing it.

How to explain an NFT: let’s say we’re painting a one-of-a-kind portrait. An original. To protect against copies, the original work comes with a certificate of authenticity. No matter how many copies are made, the original has more value.

The NFT you always hear about, non-fungible tokens are the digital version of the certificate of authenticity.

Instead of being taped to the back of the painting, it’s a token recorded on something called a ‘blockchain’, which is a digital registry where ownership and transactions are recorded.

“These NFT can be anything from concert tickets to actual music, to artwork, to album covers,” said Cameron Chell.

Cameron Chell is a music executive. His company, MusicFX just released an NFT for an artist, country singer, Parker McCollum. For $100, fans can buy an NFT called the ‘Gold Chain Cowboy Club’ black card. It’s a fan club membership with a non-fungible token. Only 1,000 were available for $100 each. They sold out.

“And presumably, since they’re collectible, over time they’ll become more valuable,” he said.

Three hundred and thirty-six owning an NFT of anything proves indisputable ownership. Chell believes they’ll make forgeries and fakes impossible.

“We’re already seeing it, but I predict in three to four years every concert ticket will be an NFT,” he said.

Of course, NFTs are associated with digital art like this, which can be copied and put all over the internet. But if you own the NFT, it proves this is an original. You can hang display it in your home, or the metaverse.

