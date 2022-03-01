Voorhees College getting funds to help preserve campus

DENMARK, S.C. - Voorhees College is one of several historically Black colleges and universities getting grants from a national nonprofit to help preserve their campuses.

Voorhees will address deferred maintenance and make plans to rehabilitate historic buildings such as Menafee Hall and Massachusetts Hall, the National Trust for Historic Preservation said.

Menafee Hall at Voorhees College (Voorhees College)

Menefee Hall, constructed in 1907, is a coed residence hall. Each room has single or double accommodations, shared bathroom, and a shared living space. There is also a shared laundry room.

Massachusetts Hall, constructed in 1930, is a campus administration building that also contains a large auditorium.

“We appreciate this grant, which will be used to support our Cultural Heritage Stewardship Plans for Menafee and Massachusetts Halls and other historic areas across campus. These historic structures are a source of pride for us and will be used to educate future students who matriculate at our institution,” said Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees College. “We, like other HBCUs, have significant infrastructure challenges and these resources will help us resolve some of them.”

The trust said its HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative will offer more than $650,000 in funding to five institutions.

“There are 105 HBCUs across the country, and their infrastructure needs are increasingly urgent,” the trust said. “These campus-wide plans help keep legacy as an essential part of any future improvement, development, or maintenance.”

In addition to Voorhees, grants are going to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida; Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss.; Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.; and Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C.

Founded in 1897, Voorhees is a private college affiliated with the Episcopal Church and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Massachusetts Hall at Voorhees College (Voorhees College)

