2 teens arrested after bomb threat puts Aiken High on lockdown

Aiken High School
Aiken High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bomb threat put Aiken High School on soft lockdown for much of Tuesday, ultimately resulting in two arrests.

The lockdown began early in the day and lasted into the afternoon.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded after the school received the phoned-in bomb threat, and the campus was placed on a soft lockdown while it was searched, according to authorities.

MORE | Standoff suspect tied to 2020 fatal tot shooting case

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office assisted by sending K-9s.

No threats were found and the lockdown had been lifted by 2 p.m.

Police said two juveniles were arrested:

  • A 14-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to bomb threats and failure to comply.
  • A 13-year-old on two counts of bomb threats.

The Aiken High lockdown wasn’t the only one Tuesday in Aiken County.

In an unrelated incident, Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, Graniteville Elementary and Byrd Elementary were put on hard lockdown. It happened as deputies surrounded a Graniteville house where a suspect was thought to be barricaded. The kids weren’t thought to be in danger, but authorities wanted to keep them inside for their own safety.

