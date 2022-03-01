Advertisement

This weekend: Local teens connect at Augusta’s first TEDxYouth event

TEDxYouth@LakeOlmstead is coming to Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might have heard of TED Talks, but what about TEDxYouth?

It’s kind of like a TED Talk, but specifically for young people, and it’s coming to Augusta this weekend.

High school students across the River region organized the event and will host talks all day long.

The event is happening on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Georgia Cyber Center. Tickets are on sale for $12 dollars, to purchase, visit TEDxYouth.

