S.C. State House news: Senate votes to remove Confederate holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day has unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate.

The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the bill would create a holiday that state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list.

The bill now heads to the South Carolina House.

Weaver gets backing from 2 former South Carolina ed chiefs

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Two former South Carolina education chiefs are endorsing Republican Ellen Weaver to replace outgoing state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Weaver’s campaign told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Mick Zais and Barbara Nielsen are backing the school choice advocate and chair of the Education Oversight Committee.

Zais served as South Carolina’s superintendent from 2011 to 2015 and was the U.S. deputy secretary of education during the Trump administration.

Barbara Nielsen was the first Republican to serve as South Carolina’s education chief, in the 1990s.

Former Anderson County superintendent Gary Burgess is the sole Democrat in the race thus far.

From reports by WIS and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.