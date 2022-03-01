Community leaders speak out against redistricting maps

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hijacking the redistricting process is what local lawmakers say happened with Georgia’s redistricting maps.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed new maps into law on Friday. The maps are different than the ones our local officials drew and approved. Now, those local leaders are speaking out.

The map will bring changes in representation for several neighborhoods. Elderberry residents will be pushed out of District 3 and into District 5.

Why does this matter? Some local leaders are saying the map is a violation of the Voting Rights Act.

“No, you’re not going to keep your foot on the back of people of color while you elevate others,” said Venus Cain, Richmond County Board of Education member for District 6.

Tensions were high as a crowd of leaders gathered at the steps of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.

Alvin Mason, Augusta Commission member for District 4, said: “You had the ability, the authority, and the power to shut this down. But you chose not to.”

The focus was on District 3. Census data shows it has grown in population and become a majority-Black district. Forty percent White, and 45 percent Black.

The committee map split up Summerville and made the district 37 percent White and 48 percent Black.

“Senator Burns, Mark Newton, Lee Anderson chose not to go that route. They hijacked the process,” said Mason.

Statement from Rep. Mark Newton “Two Redistricting maps, drawn exclusively by the nonpartisan reapportionment office were received, the initial draft map and an additional later map. The later map corrected the numerous earlier map defects, reducing split neighborhoods, split communities of interest, and decreased split precincts from 13 to 2. Unfortunately, the committee forwarded the initial draft map that was then approved by the Commission. Senators Burns had made clear to the committee and the commission in November, December, and in a meeting on Jan 6 that the initial draft would not pass the legislature without significant changes. Since his multiple offers to work together were declined, the Senate passed the second corrected map drawn by the reapportionment office, which then passed the House as well. I am confident that some of the precincts that were moved out of the overpopulated District 3 will have strong representation and responsiveness from Commissioners such as the Mayor Pro Tem Williams. I will also continue to vigorously represent and work for both my District 123 constituents and for all of the Greater Augusta area.”

Three state legislators spoke out against the map saying it split too many neighborhoods unfairly. Their map moved precinct 309, a majority-black area in District 3, into the already majority-black District 5. Making District 3′s population 43.7 percent White, and 43.5 percent Black. A move leaders say diluted Black votes.

“So now you’re packing, you’re stacking, you’re gerrymandering, to get this specific result,” said Mason.

Leaders in this group say a lawsuit is not a matter of if, but a matter of when. This wouldn’t be the first time redistricting maps ended up in court. A decade ago, a judge had to draw the maps we have now. That came after a class action lawsuit sued because state leaders couldn’t agree on a fair map.

Cain said: “It is an outright attempt to gain Republican control over the state of Georgia and the city of Augusta by hook or crook.”

