Residents feel silenced by override of redistricting plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local Democrats feel as though they are being sidelined and silenced by a process meant to give local districts a say in their future.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed off Monday on the state Senate’s version of the redistricting maps, leaving many residents frustrated by the process.

“This going behind people’s back and doing things the way that you want to, it’s got to stop. It’s got to stop. Now had you came and talked to us, told us, and got our public opinion about it, then, even if it was going to happen anyway, at least we got a chance to tell you that we didn’t want to go anywhere,” said Monique Braswell, Elderberry resident.

Republicans like Sen. Max Burns argue the approved version of the maps keep more neighborhoods intact.

“It is fully compliant with all laws, all regulations, all numbers, it maintains virtually every existing boundary, and it protects as many neighborhoods as possible,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Harold Jones II says the next step for those opposed to the new redistricted maps is for someone to sue the state.

“They may come from District 309, which is the district that was moved. It also could just be a plaintiff in Augusta. That talks about the fact that they believe that the new lines violate the voting rights act. It could be multiple plaintiffs,” said Jones.

There’s still frustration that local lawmakers didn’t speak loudly enough, especially for those soon to be moved to a new district.

Braswell said: “We elect you to do a job for all people. We don’t just elect you to do a job for the people that you choose to do it for.”

Braswell spoke out at last week’s Elderberry news conference. Tensions began a back and forth with District 3 Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight.

McKnight emphasizes she was not a part of designing any of the maps and voted ‘no’ on the original map presented to commission.

“Do I like all of the maps? No. I don’t like any of them that I looked at. But at some point, people have got to be moved and shifted in different districts, I understand that. I don’t have any control over it,” said McKnight.

It’s a political process that was always expected to land in court for a judge to decide. The courts would likely speed the process along to reach a decision before the next election in May.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.