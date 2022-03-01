Advertisement

Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards are heard saying, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Ukrainian navy says the soldiers of Snake Island who defied orders from an invading Russian vessel to lay down their arms are “alive and well,” according to CNN.

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, they were heard saying via translation, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”

The Russians opened fire and were reported to have killed the group of 13 Ukrainians on Snake Island in the Black Sea.

“I am a Russian military ship proposing to put down (your) arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths,” begins the recording. “In worst case, you will be hit with a bomb strike.”

The Ukrainian navy released a statement saying the soldiers fought off two attacks from the Russians before being forced to surrender.

The soldiers were reportedly shown on Russian state media arriving where they are currently being held in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Reports also said the island’s infrastructure was “decimated” during the attack.

