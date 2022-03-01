Redistricted out of commission bid, A.K. Hasan runs for mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta Commission candidate A.K. Hasan is now in the race for mayor.

Hasan was running for the District 6 commission seat.

But under the redistricting plan drawn up by the Georgia General Assembly, he is now ineligible. That’s because the district boundaries changed, putting his home in another district.

Hasan announced his mayoral run on Monday, the same day Gov. Brian Kemp signed the General Assembly’s redistricting plan into law .

Every 10 years after the federal census, districts must be redrawn at all levels from school board to U.S. House of Representatives to ensure that each one has the same population of others of its type.

In Richmond County, local officials spent the past several months drawing up a plan for redistricting and sent it to the General Assembly for approval.

Instead, Republican lawmakers in Atlanta redrew those districts, infuriating Democratic elected officials from Augusta.

The Richmond County districts affect who represents local residents on the Augusta Commission as well as the Richmond County Board of Education.

Hasan said a few days ago that the redistricting override was meant to “dilute black voting strength, and stop groundbreaking black leadership in Augusta-Richmond County.”

Hasan now serves on the Richmond County Board of Education and his brother Ben Hasan holds the District 6 commission seat.

Current Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. Can’t run for re-election due to term limits.

