Public’s help sought in search for missing man in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation hopes members of the public can help locate a missing man who was last seen in Thomson.

Kintavious Kentrell Rivers, 25, was last seen wearing a black and blue plaid jacket, light-colored jeans, a black shirt and a black hat. He was seen on Saturday in the area of Holt Street in Thomson.

He’s described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with multiple tattoos on his right arm and a tattoo of lips on his neck. Authorities also released photos of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the GBI at 800-597-8477.

