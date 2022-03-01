Piedmont Augusta sparks new life for University Healthcare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new sign up in the medical district.

Piedmont Augusta is the new name for the University Hospital. This partnership between University and Piedmont is more than 10 years in the making.

The name may be changing, but hospital officials tell you patients can expect the same quality care.

They say this partnership will help increase care in the long run. That means spreading care out to more rural areas, and build up their facility in Augusta.

“It really means that University Healthcare System will live on through Piedmont for the next 40 to 50 years,” said Jim Davis, Piedmont Augusta CEO.

With a new sign front and center above the hospital, it’s business as usual.

“Patients will continue to see the same physicians they’ve been seeing, come to the same facilities they always came to, and always get the same care,” he said.

Piedmont Augusta has bigger plans moving forward. In McDuffie County, a new outpatient center was just opened. The hospital is looking to expand the heart and vascular institute to see more patients and unclog the ER.

“I think that’s the big thing for patients is increased access and continued service by University Healthcare System as Piedmont,” said Davis.

If the hospital did not get picked up by a major healthcare system, the strength of their care would’ve decreased.

“Without having those economies of scale with a big system we would have trouble making it 5-10 years from now,” he said.

Now, a partnership a decade in the making will help to provide accessible care for the community.

“That’s what we have been about for 204 years is taking care of this community and the patients that need care. That’s what gets us out of the bed in the morning,” he said.

