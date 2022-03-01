Advertisement

Orangeburg Co. School District to offer $3,000 sign-on bonuses for teachers

FILE WRDW
FILE WRDW(WRDW)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Teachers are being offered an incentive in Orangeburg County.

$3,000 sign-on bonuses to certified teaching staff hired in the Orangeburg County School District during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a statement released Tuesday.

According to the Orangeburg County School District press release, trustees approved new-to-the-district teacher sign on bonuses. The Vorhees College is partnering with the district to fund the new incentive with a federal grant.

This announcement comes at time when the teacher shortage nation-wide has created a high demand for certified staff.

Ernest Holiday, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, says the district is excited for this opportunity.

“A sign-on bonus can be that extra incentive to recruit a quality teacher to serve students in our District,” Holiday said.

Certified new-to-the-district school teachers, media specialists, schools counselors, content area coaches, and interventionists hired for the 2022-2023 school year on or before Sept. 15, 2022, will receive the sign-on bonus.

OCSC officials say bonus checks will be distributed to eligible staff on Aug. 15, 2022, and late hires will receive their sign-on bonuses on or before September 30, 2022.

A Career Fair is planned for Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the new Orangeburg County Library.

Certified teachers, media specialists, counselors/psychologists, and reading/math interventionists are encouraged to visit www.ocsdsc.org/careersand register to attend Saturday’s event.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Zaylan Paige
Standoff suspect tied to toddler’s fatal shooting case
Augusta commissioners say they’re looking into complaints about a hold up in ambulances....
15-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Augusta
Frank Ward
‘Please don’t kill me’: Cops interrupt chilling incident
Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
Bridgestone looks into security issue impacting Aiken workers
T.W. Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies body found at Josey High School

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Arterio Lerente Crumbley
Clayton County Police identify man suspected of shooting officer responding to call
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Local and State Redistricting Maps
Georgia leaders go back-and-forth over Augusta-Richmond County’s redistricting maps
Random act of kindness
Local family performs random acts of kindness to honor late son’s birthday