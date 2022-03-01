Judge upholds new Georgia political maps for this year

ATLANTA - A federal judge ruled Georgia’s new congressional and state legislative maps can be used for this year’s election cycle, saying there’s not enough time before to make changes before the primary.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling came after a hearing last month that lasted several days in three lawsuits challenging the newly drawn districts.

The districts were crafted by state lawmakers and signed into law last year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who is the state’s elections chief, called the federal ruling “a clear victory for common sense and order over liberals’ attempted partisan power grab.”

He said: “Georgia’s maps are fair and adhere to traditional principles of redistricting, and I look forward to defending them through this case and in the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.”

The lawsuits, filed by African American organizations and individual voters, allege the maps weaken the growing electoral strength of communities of color in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Every 10 years after the federal census, districts must be redrawn at all levels from school board to U.S. House of Representatives to ensure that each one has the same population of others of its type.

The boundaries of the districts can turn into a political battle as each side tries to shape the districts to their advantage

The federal judge’s decision came Monday, the same day Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a measure setting the redistricting maps for Richmond County.

Those maps drawn up by lawmakers were an override of the maps drawn up by local officials.

Local Democratic leaders say the override by Republican lawmakers was an attempt to shape districts that dilute the power of minority voters.

One of the people who contends that is A.K. Hasan, who’d planned to run to represent District 6 on the Augusta Commission. But the redistricting changed the shape of District 6 so it no longer includes his home, so he can’t run for that post.

He announced Monday he’ll run for mayor instead.

