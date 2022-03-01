Grant Me Hope | Malik enjoys walks, cartoons and puzzles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Malik.

Malik, born in 2005, is a happy and persistent teen who enjoys going on walks and watching cartoons.

He also enjoys putting puzzles together and playing on his tablet.

At school, where he is well-behaved and gets along well with his teachers and peers, Malik enjoys spending time with others.

Malik needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive.

Imagine you have a teenage kid who plays high school football. Whatever that kid needs, that’s what Malik needs.

To inquire about Malik, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

