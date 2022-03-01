Ga. Capitol news: Senate seeks to let parents nix masks through 2027

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators want parents to be able to opt their children out of school mask mandates for five years.

The state Senate voted 32-19 to pass Senate Bill 514.

It would allow parents to exclude their children through the middle of 2027.

Buford Republican Sen. Clint Dixon argues the educational and psychological harm from masks outweigh any health benefit.

Democrats argue that the bill undercuts local control and spreads misinformation about the benefits of masks.

They say there’s no guarantee schools won’t need to require masks to maintain in-person learning by 2027. The measure moves to the House for more debate.

Georgia Senate seeks bigger raises for nurses, prison guards

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators want prison guards and school nurses to get larger raises.

They also want to set aside a big chunk of money to cover the state’s share of an upcoming federal transportation program.

Those are among the changes the Senate Appropriations Committee made Monday as it passed a revised budget for the year ending June 30.

The bill moves to the state Senate for more debate.

The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates.

The current budget runs through June 30.

GOP’s Butler won’t seek 4th term as Georgia labor chief

ATLANTA - Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says he won’t seek a fourth term overseeing the state’s unemployment and job search system.

The Republican made the announcement Monday in a memo to staff at the state Labor Department.

Butler says he’s leaving politics to “concentrate on family and new opportunities.”

Butler was a state House member from Carrollton for eight years before he was elected labor commissioner in 2010.

The three-term incumbent was beset by challengers who criticized his agency’s handling of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butler has acknowledged that the department was overloaded, but says it caught up.

