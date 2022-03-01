Advertisement

Food Network champ works to inspire next round of Augusta chefs

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a Food Network champion here in Augusta, and he works at Edgar’s Bakehouse.

He could be anywhere in the world and chose here.

“People always ask me if I miss New York. I only miss pizza. I don’t miss the snow,” said Michael Romano.

He’s cooked in five-star restaurants, and he’s a Food Network champion.

But what is Romano doing in Augusta?

“I was working at a five-star five-diamond hotel, and then the pandemic came and kind of just crushed it,” he said.

He left the big city and where he lived his entire life to come down south.

“Southern hospitality is a thing,” he said.

Romano’s discovered that over the last year. He works with Goodwill and Edgar’s Hospitality Group as their executive chef.

“I could be in New York City making the next billionaire even richer, but I’d rather be down here taking what I do and benefiting a community,” he said.

And that’s what he hopes to do together with Helms College. This semester they started a new bakery and arts program. He’s excited to make an impact not just on his students, but our area too.

“When you come down here, and you’re working with students, and they hear that you’ve been on the Food Network, they get excited. They listen just a little bit deeper on to what you have to say,” he said.

