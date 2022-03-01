Advertisement

As Fifth Street bridge nears completion in Augusta, what’s next?

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a project that’s been going on for nearly two years to bring in family-friendly features.

But how soon will the Fifth Street bridge be complete, and what’s the next step?

City leaders tell us all the major construction on the bridge is complete, but they still have some minor touches like painting and adding more lighting.

They are hoping to have it complete by Masters week, but if not, the end of April. It is good news for businesses at the marina near the bridge.

MORE | Work on Fifth Street bridge nears completion in Augusta

For the owner of Fifth Street Marina, more people means more exposure.

“We have a lot of people that come through here, and they stumble in and don’t realize we were even here,” said Beth Christian, owner.

Spring is usually a busy time for the store, so they’re excited about the grand opening around the corner, and so is the kayaking business nearby.

Gregory LaBelle, owner, Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rental said: “Business is going to go up. We expect both residents and visitors to see us while they’re on the bridge.”

LaBelle says they’re excited to see it open because it will allow them to expand.

MORE | WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

“We’re planning on hiring people, maybe setting up a second location on the river,” he said.

As far as the plan across the river, in North Augusta, city leaders say it is not a top priority for them as it was a project started solely by the city of Augusta. While it is not top of mind right now, they say if residents bring it up, they will consider it.

As downtown development booms closer to the Augusta Common, city leaders are hoping this bridge will expand that momentum. It will also provide expansion opportunities for downtown as a whole. The city says the goal is to bring foot traffic to a new part of downtown.

Julie Means, director of marketing, Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate said: “You’re going to have business owners looking at some of the office spaces that are down there, either on Broad Street or some of the major towers and locations, on River Walk.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
