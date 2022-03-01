Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will eventually bottom out in the mid to upper 30s early this morning. Patchy frost is possible.

High pressure builds into the region today bringing sunny skies and light winds during the day. High temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Another chilly start Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Sunny skies stick around Wednesday with even warmer highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 5-12 mph in the afternoon.

Lows will stay in the mid 40s early Thursday. Sunny skies will warm us up to the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A backdoor cold front arrives Friday, which will likely create a decent temperature divide across the CSRA. No rain expected with the front Friday, but highs will be in the upper 60s north of I-20, while areas south of I-20 could hit the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Weekend looks dry and warm! Highs Saturday and Sunday will be above average in the mid-80s!

