Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of us woke up with patchy frost this morning as temps cooled just below freezing, fortunately, tonight we’ll stay in the mid to upper 30s with an isolated location reaching freezing in our northern counties.

Sunny skies stick around Wednesday with even warmer highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds will be steady out of the west between 5-12 mph in the afternoon.

Lows will stay in the mid 40s early Thursday. Sunny skies will warm us up to the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A backdoor cold front arrives Friday, which will likely create a decent temperature divide across the CSRA. No rain is expected with the front Friday, but highs will be in the upper 60s north of I-20, while areas south of I-20 could hit the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks dry and warm! Highs Saturday and Sunday will be above average in the mid-80s!

