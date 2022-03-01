Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Warm afternoons rest of the week. Staying mostly dry.
Warm & Sunny, controlled burns likely next few afternoons
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of us woke up with patchy frost this morning as temps cooled just below freezing, fortunately, tonight we’ll stay in the mid to upper 30s with an isolated location reaching freezing in our northern counties.

Sunny skies stick around Wednesday with even warmer highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds will be steady out of the west between 5-12 mph in the afternoon.

Lows will stay in the mid 40s early Thursday. Sunny skies will warm us up to the low 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

A backdoor cold front arrives Friday, which will likely create a decent temperature divide across the CSRA. No rain is expected with the front Friday, but highs will be in the upper 60s north of I-20, while areas south of I-20 could hit the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks dry and warm! Highs Saturday and Sunday will be above average in the mid-80s!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zaylan Paige
Full details on standoff, lockdowns and dispute that led to it all
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
House fire in the 100 block of Gustav Court in North Augusta.
Fire heavily damages roof of home in North Augusta
Zaylan Paige
Standoff suspect tied to toddler’s fatal shooting case

Latest News

A backdoor cold front will knockdown highs to average on Friday.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
High Pollen Count
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Warm and dry through the weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warm and Dry
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong