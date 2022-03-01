Clues emerge on hit-and-run that killed 38-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the car suspected of killing Jerry “Bean” McKinnon in a hit-and-run crash last week near Butler High School.

McKinnon’s family told News 12 they spoke with authorities Tuesday morning believe the car was blue with a pearl tint.

They said car parts were found at the scene with the same blue color, and blue paint is believed to be on a street sign that was hit in the incident.

McKinnon, 38, went to get food on foot on the night of Feb. 20 but never came home. His body was found the next day on Coleman Avenue off Peach Orchard Road.

While the driver remains at-large, the family is reaching out to the public, asking anyone with information to come forward.

At the scene, a makeshift memorial stands in McKinnon’s honor with a cross and balloons.

A cross and balloons are displayed in memory of hit-and-run victim Jerry McKinnon near Butler High School. (WRDW)

Some members of the family fear the hit-and-run wasn’t accidental. They said they thought maybe he argued with someone beforehand — someone with a temper.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Nobody seen or heard anything. Bean was a good guy, and he didn’t deserve that,” said Michael McKinnon, nephew.

He was a quiet guy, who his family says was a loving cousin, uncle, brother, and son.

“He would help anybody out with anything,” he said.

The family says they’re not going to stop until they find the driver who’s responsible.

Jessica Brittingham said: “Let us have some kind of peace with it. It’s not going away. We’re not going away. We’re not going to quit. We will get justice for him. You will be found.”

The McKinnon family is asking for anyone who knows or saw something to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

