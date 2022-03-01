Advertisement

Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

Grassman said he didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
‘Potential information security incident’ shuts Bridgestone plants
T.W. Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies body found at Josey High School
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist dies on the scene of accident in Allendale County
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Georgia parking lot
Alexis Ware
‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing S.C. mom

Latest News

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’
Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM Update: Another alleged victim comes forward in doctor’s molestation investigation
President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation amid serious challenges and low approval ratings
State of the Union 2022-Oregon
State of the Union 2022-Oregon