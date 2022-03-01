Advertisement

Augusta Prep hires Dr. Rorie Bradley as new athletic director

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Prep announced Tuesday that the school hired Dr. Rorie Bradley to be its new athletic director.

Dr. Bradley is a Sumter, SC native. He got his bachelor’s degree at lander before getting his master’s at Columbus State and his doctorate from Concordia University in 2019.

From 2007-2010, Dr. Bradley taught and coached girls basketball at LaGrange Academy, winning a region championship in his first season.

“I am excited and humbled to be the Athletic Director at Augusta Prep,” Dr. Bradley said, per a release from the school. “Many people in my life have invested their time and energy to helping me have success. I want to continue paying that forward by investing in the Prep community and developing well-rounded student-athletes who can have a positive impact as well. The administration, faculty, staff, coaches, parents, and students make Augusta Prep a special place to be, and I look forward to getting started”

“Our committee was thrilled to receive more than 50 applications for the athletic director job. They narrowed it down to eight superb candidates to interview online, invited four to campus, and selected the highly-qualified Dr. Bradley,” Augusta Prep Head of School Derrick Willard said. “His references say he is a ‘workhorse’ and a ‘humble servant of coaches’. We look forward to Rorie, Melanie, Emmeline and Beau joining us this summer!”

