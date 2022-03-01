Advertisement

Arbery killers showed ‘so much hatred,’ jury foreman says

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) - The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that returned hate crime convictions against the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery says he believes the verdicts show no one is above the law.

Marcus Ransom told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday that deliberations were businesslike and without conflict before the jurors unanimously agreed Feb. 22 to find Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty on all counts.

Ransom says police video showing the defendants’ indifference after the shooting, as well as racist text messages and social media posts they had made, showed “so much hatred” toward Black people.

The same white men were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court.

