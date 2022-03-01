Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh files lawsuit to block phone calls from being released

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh has filed a federal lawsuit against the interim director of the jail where he is incarcerated and Richland County in an effort to block his phone calls from being released.

In the suit filed on Monday, Murdaugh’s lawyers claim the release of his phone calls made from jail violates a 1968 law that forbids willful interception of wire communications including phone calls.

The suit comes after several of Murdaugh’s calls with various family members were released publicly on a podcast.

The suit says Murdaugh’s lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to the jail demanding no other recordings be released and also left a voicemail with the Richland County attorney and have not heard anything back.

Murdaugh is asking for more information on what other calls of his has been released and is also asking the court to award him attorney’s fees.

