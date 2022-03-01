Advertisement

1 caught, 1 sought after Wilkes County argument ends in gunfire

From left: Joshua E. Walton and Cory C. Danner III
From left: Joshua E. Walton and Cory C. Danner III(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Washington last week.

Joshua E. Walton, 23, of Washington, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault and other charges.

Around 8:50 p.m. Feb. 22, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting at the Citgo convenience store at 117 E. Robert Toombs Ave.

CRIME | ‘Please don’t kill me’: Cops interrupt chilling incident

Once deputies arrived, they found Michael Wilkinson, 41, of Washington, had been struck by shattered glass during the incident, causing minor injuries. Wilkinson refused medical treatment.

Authorities said an investigation revealed three men entered the Citgo and began arguing.

Two of the individuals, identified as Corey C. Danner III, 18, and Walton, exited the store and began shooting at each other in the parking lot, according to GBI. Danner and Walton left the scene after the shooting. The third man involved in the argument was not charged.

Wilkinson was a patron inside the store but was not involved in the argument.

CRIME | Bond denied for suspect in Columbia County fentanyl death

However, further investigation revealed Wilkinson and the store’s clerk, Ashley Moore, tried to conceal evidence related to the shooting incident, according to the GBI. Wilkinson and Moore, 30, of Washington, were each charged with one count of felony tampering with evidence and taken to the Wilkes County Jail, according to GBI.

Danner surrendered to authorities on Tuesday but Walton remains at-large. Anyone with information about him is urged to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

