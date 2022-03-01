Advertisement

15-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Augusta

Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teenager standing on a corner suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning when a vehicle hit them after a crash with another vehicle.

It happened around 8:34 a.m. at Westview Avenue and Clark Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

One vehicle was traveling east on Clark Street and another was traveling south on Westview Avenue, deputies said.

The vehicles collided, causing one of the vehicles to leave the roadway and strike a 15-year-old juvenile who was standing on the corner.

The juvenile was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both drivers were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The juvenile’s identity will not be released by authorities.

