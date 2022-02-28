What the Tech: Here’s where you can donate to help Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the most well-known disaster relief organizations are limited in sending supplies to the European country.

Fundraising efforts are underway through websites like UNICEF and Facebook pages. Sending help to Ukraine is trickier than donating money for a natural disaster in other countries.

A news radio station in Kyiv reports Russian occupiers are not allowing the Red Cross to enter areas that have been targeted. But several Ukrainian organizations are accepting donations.

These charities have been recommended by journalists in Ukraine.

UNICEF has staff members in five Ukraine locations. On its website, UNICEF states it is seeking $64 million to provide basic services such as water, sanitation, health care, and schooling.

Razom is a Ukrainian charity with over 3 million followers on Facebook. It is accepting donations to supply the Ukrainian army with medical supplies.

Voices of Children is raising money to support Ukrainian kids living near the front lines.

United Help Ukraine is a U.S.-based non-profit that says it sends 100% of donations to Ukraine for medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and money for a wounded warrior organization for injured Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

Come Back Alive is a Ukrainian charity raising money for weapons, ammunition, and supplies for the army. The charity posts information on its Facebook page where people in Ukraine can report for volunteer duty and pick up weapons to defend the country.

Getting money to these charities in Ukraine has proven difficult. Most ask for donations through PayPal, direct bank transfers, and Facebook. Although several have experienced cyberattacks that have shut down their payment systems.

