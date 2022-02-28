Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T.W. Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies body found at Josey High School
Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
‘Potential information security incident’ shuts Bridgestone plants
A suspect was barricaded inside a home in Aiken County, putting three schools on lockdown.
Standoff suspect tied to 2020 fatal tot shooting case
Frank Ward
‘Please don’t kill me’: Cops interrupt chilling incident
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Georgia parking lot

Latest News

Bassmaster Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell March 4-6 and Kayak Series Championship will...
Bassmaster Classic and Kayak Championship heading to Hartwell and Russell this week
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
LIVE: In State of the Union, Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check...
Biden: new ban on Russian aircraft, US airspace