S.C. State House news: Lawmakers consider split of health agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - From coordinating the state’s pandemic response to issuing food safety permits to regulating dams, responsibilities assigned to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are expansive.

But state lawmakers have characterized the approximately 3,500-employee department as unwieldy and, at times, ineffective, and an influential state senator’s push to break DHEC up is moving through the South Carolina Senate.

“[It’s] the product of many, many hours by staff, members of the Medical Affairs Committee, and people that will be impacted by this,” Sen. Harvey Peeler, R – Cherokee and the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said of the legislation. Peeler is the lead sponsor of the bill, S.2, which counts Republicans and Democrats as its co-sponsors.

S.2 would dissolve DHEC and create two new cabinet-level agencies: the Department of Behavioral and Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

Behavioral and Public Health would take over DHEC’s health responsibilities and subsume the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, both of which would cease to exist.

DHEC’s environmental control function would transition to the Department of Environmental Services, which would also take over the Department of Natural Resources’ current Water Resources Division.

Meanwhile, two of DHEC’s other current responsibilities, overseeing veterans’ nursing homes and food safety programs, would shift to the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Department of Agriculture, respectively.

“I think it’s a great work product in having the ability to put focus on areas that need focus and opportunities of bringing folks, that of like minds, of services like the behavioral health services together,” Senate President Thomas Alexander, R – Oconee, said.

After receiving a favorable report from a Senate subcommittee last week, the bill could face its first big vote as soon as Thursday, when the Senate Medical Affairs Committee is scheduled to meet with this legislation and several other bills on its crowded agenda. S.2 would still need the approval of the House of Representatives and Gov. Henry McMaster to go into effect.

If it becomes law, as currently written, the entire transition would need to be complete by June 30, 2023.

In a statement, DHEC said, “We stand ready to work with our partners and employees to put into place any changes to our structure should this or any other bill become law with the ultimate goal of ensuring the implementation is as seamless as possible for the people we serve and our employees.”

The new chair of the board that oversees DHEC told lawmakers earlier this month that he believes the idea behind the bill is a good one but that he would want more information on the effects of a split, such as how much it would cost or save the state financially.

S.2 would dissolve that board as well, along with the state Mental Health Commission.

Will lawmakers’ redistricting maps stand?

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Possible federal trials over whether South Carolina’s new election districts discriminate against Black voters have been delayed several months, making it likely the new maps will be used for U.S. House and state House elections in 2022.

The NAACP says it couldn’t be ready for a trial by next week and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an Alabama case showing the justices were reluctant to redraw maps close to elections.

That decision led state election officials to begin planning to use the districts approved by the General Assembly when filing for candidates starts on March 16.

Party primaries are in June with the general election in November.

Senate OKs banning ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill making it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end has passed the South Carolina Senate.

Senators voted 33-1 on Thursday to ban what is commonly called the “Carolina Squat.”

North Carolina passed a law to ban the modification last September.

The bill bans having the front fender of a truck 4 inches or more above the rear fender. Supporters of the bill said the changes are dangerous because with the front end raised and pointing up, it prevents a driver from seeing pedestrians or smaller cars in front of them.

The bill now heads to the House.

House OKs bill increasing fines for bothering alligators

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill increasing the penalties for bothering or feeding an alligator in South Carolina has unanimously passed the state House. The bill would allow a $500 to $1,000 fine for people who “feed, entice, or molest” an alligator.

The current fines are $100 to $150.

The bill now heads for the Senate.

The bill was written after a social media post in 2020 showed players at a Hilton Head Island mini golf course sitting on top of a restrained alligator and riding it after a crew had removed it from a nearby retaining pond.

The alligator was later euthanized under state policy. A screenshot of the video was show in the House by bill supporters before the vote.

