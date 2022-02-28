Advertisement

South Carolina man arrested after dog’s paws are screwed to door

By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Deputies in Union County say they arrested a man for ill treatment of animals after a dog was found with its paws screwed to a bathroom door.

The incident happened on Saturday when deputies were notified by a county employee that the suspect may be under the influence of something and that a dog was barricaded in the bathroom.

MORE | Tire tracks, memorial stand witness to deadly Augusta hit-and-run

When deputies arrived on scene, they say that multiple items were blocking the door, including an outdoor birdbath, air conditioning unit and weightlifting equipment.

Deputies say they found the dog with its paws screwed to the door and removed one of the screws with a drill. Deputies had to pull the dog off the second screw, according to the incident report.

Tyler Jerdo
Tyler Jerdo(Gray)

The suspect later arrived at the scene and began resisting arrest when deputies tried to take him into custody. The man was able to initially escape from a patrol vehicle and even headbutted one of the deputies before he was finally detained.

The suspect was identified in the report as Tyler Austin Jerdo. In addition to ill treatment of animals, Jerdo is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, escape, and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog was taken to a local clinic and is recovering.

