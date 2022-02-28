Richmond County schools’ pre-K registration to open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents with children heading into Pre-K can start applying for the 2022-23 school year this week.

The school system will start accepting Pre-K student applications for the year starting Tuesday.

Students who will be 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to register for one of the 60 pre-K classrooms. Pre-K classrooms are located at all Richmond County elementary schools, with the exception of C.T. Walker Magnet School.

All parents and legal guardians can visit rcboe.org/preklotteryregistration for more information. The deadline to register is April 11.

Parents will be notified about the results of the applications starting on April 19.

