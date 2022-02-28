Advertisement

Richmond County schools’ pre-K registration to open

Registration for Pre-K classes in Richmond County will begin this week.
Registration for Pre-K classes in Richmond County will begin this week.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents with children heading into Pre-K can start applying for the 2022-23 school year this week.

The school system will start accepting Pre-K student applications for the year starting Tuesday.

MORE | Richmond County schools dropping mask mandate in buildings

Students who will be 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to register for one of the 60 pre-K classrooms. Pre-K classrooms are located at all Richmond County elementary schools, with the exception of C.T. Walker Magnet School.

All parents and legal guardians can visit rcboe.org/preklotteryregistration for more information. The deadline to register is April 11.

Parents will be notified about the results of the applications starting on April 19.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
‘Potential information security incident’ shuts Bridgestone plants
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist dies on the scene of accident in Allendale County
Alexis Ware
‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing S.C. mom
South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Latest News

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sitting with Columbia County’s longtime sheriff
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sitting with Columbia County’s longtime sheriff
Bridgestone
What we know about Bridgestone plant shutdowns
The birth of a baby is always special but for one Atlanta family, their son continued the...
Georgia baby born on 2-22 shares same birthday as his parents
Morning Mix
WATCH: Morning Mix, a new lifestyle show from News 12