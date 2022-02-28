Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sitting with Columbia County’s longtime sheriff

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sitting with Columbia County’s longtime sheriff
By Richard Rogers
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - He’s been the sheriff of one of the fast-growing counties for more than 25 years. And even with all that growth, Sheriff Clay Whittle managed to keep Columbia County’s crime rate in check.

The long-time sheriff sat down one on one with Richard Rogers to talk about his journey so far.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
‘Potential information security incident’ shuts Bridgestone plants
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist dies on the scene of accident in Allendale County
Alexis Ware
‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing S.C. mom
South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Latest News

The birth of a baby is always special but for one Atlanta family, their son continued the...
Georgia baby born on 2-22 shares same birthday as his parents
Jenkins was nominated back in October of the same year for the Carnegie Medal—which is given to...
Mother, family accepts Carnegie medal given posthumously to man who saved 2-year-old boy’s life in S.C.
South Carolina man who died rescuing child receives award
South Carolina man who died rescuing child receives award
Several years ago, Sanders was diagnosed with a rare, genetic disease that caused his kidneys...
Motivated by fatherhood, a man donates his kidney to a stranger, sparking an incredible bond of friendship