Officials: COVID-19 funeral assistance still available to South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are reminding people that COVID-19 funeral assistance is still available for South Carolinians.

FEMA has provided more than $42 million to more than 6,000 people in the state who lost loved ones during the pandemic, according to officials.

You can still apply for funeral cost assistance by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FEMA officials said that families do not have to pay for the expenses before receiving their funding, however, reimbursement is possible.

Applicants must provide FEMA with a signed funeral home contract, invoice, or similar legal documentation that shows the COVID-19-related funeral expenses were incurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020.

There is no deadline to apply.

For more information, click here.

