Advertisement

How to talk with children about the war in Ukraine

The images are scary for anyone, but the war in Ukraine may cause worry and fear in small children who see or hear about the unrest. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The images are scary for anyone, but the war in Ukraine may cause worry and even fear in small children who see or hear about the war.

Pediatric psychologist Vanessa Jensen says when talking to kids about it, keep it straightforward.

”It’s far away, and that’s something that grownups do. Let the grownups take care of this right now. We get to take care of you, and then we’ll make sure the adults take care of that,” Jensen said as an example of what adults can say to children.

She said sometimes, you just need to “simplify it.”

Jensen said that kids of any age can be bothered by what they are seeing and that the images can show up in nightmares and night terrors, so it is a good idea to monitor what children see.

If a child has seen something upsetting, Jensen said it is important to ask lots of questions to gauge what they know and how they feel.

“Help them normalize those thoughts. It’s OK to feel kind of scared that this is happening in our world,” she said.

If a child is feeling unsafe, Jensen says it might help to show them Ukraine on a map so they see the fighting is far away.

No matter the child’s age, all children need extra support and reassurance from their parents right now.

Jensen said sometimes doing something helps lessen a child’s anxiety.

She suggested making a card for someone in the military, praying for the safety of people in Ukraine, or sending warm thoughts and wishing them well.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T.W. Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies body found at Josey High School
Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
‘Potential information security incident’ shuts Bridgestone plants
A suspect was barricaded inside a home in Aiken County, putting three schools on lockdown.
Standoff suspect tied to 2020 fatal tot shooting case
Frank Ward
‘Please don’t kill me’: Cops interrupt chilling incident
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Georgia parking lot

Latest News

Bassmaster Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell March 4-6 and Kayak Series Championship will...
Bassmaster Classic and Kayak Championship heading to Hartwell and Russell this week
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
LIVE: In State of the Union, Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check...
Biden: new ban on Russian aircraft, US airspace