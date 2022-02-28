Advertisement

Kemp OKs lawmakers’ override of Richmond County redistricting

By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation that overrides local officials’ redistricting plans.

Every 10 years after the federal census, districts must be redrawn at all levels from school board to U.S. House of Representatives to ensure that each one has the same population of others of its type.

In Richmond County, local officials spent the past several months drawing up a plan for redistricting and sent it to the General Assembly for approval.

Instead, Republican lawmakers in Atlanta redrew those districts, infuriating Democratic elected officials from Augusta.

The Richmond County districts affect who represents local residents on the Augusta Commission as well as the Richmond County Board of Education.

“This decision is a total disregard of local control and Georgia’s longstanding tradition of respecting Home Rule,” state Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, said a few days ago.

Among those affected by the change is A.K. Hasan, a Richmond County Board of Education member who was running for the District 6 seat on the Augusta Commission.

The lawmakers’ redrawn maps remove his home from District 6. That’s a problem because officials must live in the district they run in and in turn represent.

He said the redistricting override is meant to “dilute black voting strength, and stop groundbreaking black leadership in Augusta-Richmond County.”

Augusta Commission member Alvin Mason, who represents District 4, said he was “extremely disappointed, but not surprised” at the actions in the Legislature.

SEE THE REDRAWN MAPS:

