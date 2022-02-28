Georgia farmers grow $2.6B in crops in 2021, up 20%

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the total value of field crops produced in Georgia rose more than 20% in 2021.

The state’s farmers produced $2.61 billion in crops last year.

That doesn’t count things like poultry, livestock or trees.

The increased revenue was driven by record yields per acre in cotton, corn and soybeans.

Georgia farmers grew $2.17 billion in crops in 2020.

Cotton expanded its lead as the state’s most valuable row crop. Farmers grew $937 million worth of the fiber, up 23% from the previous year. Peanuts were the state’s second-most valuable crop, bringing in $744 million for farmers.

Georgia produced just under half of the $1.5 billion value of peanuts grown nationwide.

