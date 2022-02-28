Advertisement

Emergency SNAP extended for March

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.(WSAZ)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved for March, according to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

It is unclear if the benefits will be available beyond March at this time.

The program gives snap recipients financial help with groceries. Recipients have been receiving expanded aid as a result of the pandemic.

According to officials, it is estimated that 303,742 households are receiving emergency allotment benefits.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

T.W. Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Coroner identifies body found at Josey High School
Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
‘Potential information security incident’ shuts Bridgestone plants
A suspect was barricaded inside a home in Aiken County, putting three schools on lockdown.
Standoff suspect tied to 2020 fatal tot shooting case
Frank Ward
‘Please don’t kill me’: Cops interrupt chilling incident
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Georgia parking lot

Latest News

Bassmaster Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell March 4-6 and Kayak Series Championship will...
Bassmaster Classic and Kayak Championship heading to Hartwell and Russell this week
ESPN's pregame show will air from Augusta National on Saturday, November 14.
Local business owners prepare for Masters patrons
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM Update: Augusta child psychologist sentenced in child molestation case
Laura and Richard
Local businesses prepare for patrons
Piedmont Augusta
Piedmont Augusta sparks new life for University Healthcare System