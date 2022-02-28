Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

A dry outlook for the first week of March with above average temperatures by Tuesday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather can be expected for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start off near average today and gradually warm up through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to middle 60s today, climbing to near 70 by Tuesday. Middle to upper 70s are expected Wednesday under mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 by Thursday.

Lows will be on the chilly side with 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, warming into the 40s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. Hopefully you haven’t put away the winter jacket just yet!

