Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather can be expected for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start off near average today and gradually warm up through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to middle 60s today, climbing to near 70 by Tuesday. Middle to upper 70s are expected Wednesday under mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 by Thursday.

Lows will be on the chilly side with 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, warming into the 40s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. Hopefully you haven’t put away the winter jacket just yet!

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.