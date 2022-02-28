Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We finished out the last weekend of February on a gloomy and wet note. We saw an upper-level low pressure system pass overhead this afternoon firing off light to moderate showers across the region.

Our greatest chance for rain has passed, and only a few showers will linger into the late evening hours of your Sunday night, mainly south and east of the Augusta area, then we can expect dry skies and gradual clearing overnight into Monday morning.

Dry weather can be expected for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start off near average Monday and gradually warm up day by day. Highs will be in the low to middle 60s Monday, climbing to near 70 by Tuesday. Middle to upper 70s are expected Wednesday with highs near 80 possible by Thursday.

Lows will be on the chilly side with 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, warming into the 40s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning. Hopefully you haven’t put away the winter jacket just yet! Be sure to keep it here for updates.

