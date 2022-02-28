Coroner identifies body found at Josey High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found over the weekend at T.W. Josey High School.

The man was identified was Thomas Moore, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen said the man’s body was found on a sidewalk at the school, 1701 15th St.

The coroner said “there’s no reason to believe there’s anything suspicious about this,” and that there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

Bowen said an autopsy is scheduled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Moore’s body was the second one found near a local high school in the past week. Last Monday, the body of Jerry McKinnon was found near Butler High School . McKinnon was the victim of a hit-and-run vehicle crash, and the driver remains at-large.

Also, a body was found in October near Josey on the side of the 1700 block of Meadow Street. The dead man was identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Batty, who was homeless.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.