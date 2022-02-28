Advertisement

Columbia County moms stay fit while making new friends

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This group of moms is back at it again, exercising outside together for the first time since before winter.

Fit4Mom is a workout program for new moms. The program doesn’t just give moms a chance to work out but a chance to meet new people, too.

“There was a woman oh so strong, and mommy was her name-o,” said Victoria Zarnow, Augusta Fit4Mom owner. “A lot of people think, ‘oh you’re just another walking group,’ but this is an actual real workout.”

Through their stroller program, moms get to try different workouts while their kids look on, but Zarnow says it’s more than that.

“You come for the workout, but you stay for the community,” she said.

That’s important to her. She’s a military wife, and she knows how it feels to move somewhere new.

“I was very lonely. I was very lonely, and I had a really hard time connecting with other people,” said Zarnow.

She found this program in Maryland and says it made a difference. When she moved to our area, she found out we didn’t have one.

“I knew I had to start one, and I had to bring it because I remembered what it was like being lonely and not feeling like I had a community,” she said.

That’s why she’s happy this program is here.

The Fit4Mom meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays near the Columbia County Library. You can register on their website, and the first class is free.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

