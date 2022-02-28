Bond denied for suspect in Columbia County fentanyl death

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of distributing the fentanyl that killed 28-year-old Alex King two years ago in Martinez.

Colin James Magill, of Grovetown, was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury at the start of February in a groundbreaking case for Columbia County.

Magill is charged with felony murder.

During Monday’s bond hearing, Magill chose to appear virtually instead of in person.

Instead of celebrating with King, his family is pleading with a judge to keep the man accused of killing him behind bars.

“I’m sick with grief, and it’s taken every ounce of strength and courage for me to come here today. Today is my son’s birthday. He would have turned 30 years old,” said Laura King, Alex’s mother.

Prosecutor Natalie Paine said the state’s evidence includes a confession from Magill that he sold a fentanyl-laced drug to King and another man. Magill would not say where or how he got the drug to distribute, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also said evidence shows Magill was a frequent dealer to King. Over a year, they exchanged 900 text messages related to narcotic purchases, prosecutors said.

Columbia County District Attorney Bobby Christine (center) and Colin Magill (inset) (WRDW)

Text messages show King asked for “30s,” which prosecutors believe is oxycodone. Magill then told King he had something stronger laced with fentanyl, according to prosecutors.

Paine argued that Magill’s past offenses and the risk that he could continue to distribute drugs were reasons bond should be denied.

Past offenses include a November 2008 charge of obstruction of government property, a February 2009 charge of intent to distribute marijuana, a December 2009 misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession, and a May 2019 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

Alex’s mom said: “I fear that he might run away so that he isn’t going to have to face the potential consequences of his actions.”

The defense argues the past offenses were only minor misdemeanors Magill committed when he was much younger.

The defense also said Magill is a lifelong Columbia County resident who lives with his father and works regularly.

The defense also said the media attention surrounding this case would deter anyone from purchasing or being around Magill, should he have been let out on bond.

The defense accused the state of bulldozing the case and said prosecutors have no evidence King’s death was intentional. The lawyer said the case is more akin to involuntary manslaughter charges.

“There is no evidence that the state will ever produce that there was a knowing, foreseeable likelihood that the alleged victim would die,” the defense argued.

