As Augusta gas prices soar, it’s ‘a perfect storm for motorists’

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices keep rising and getting closer and closer to $4 per gallon.

The national average rose 7.5 cents per gallon to $3.59 on Monday. That’s 23.2 cents higher than a month ago and 87.6 cents higher than a year ago.

Augusta prices are often on the low side, but not right now.

As of Monday, they match the national average, standing at $3.59 — 9 cents higher than the Georgia statewide average.

Augusta’s price is up 21 cents from a week ago, 41 cents from a month ago and $1.07 from a year ago.

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, the average is $3.48, up 17 cents in a week.

Drivers are paying even more in Aiken and Edgefield counties, where the average is $3.58, up 24 cents from a week ago, 47 cents from a month ago and $1.08 from a year ago.

Global tensions are getting the blame for the latest spike in prices.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, agreed with Gross.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second-largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” De Haan said.

“In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”

