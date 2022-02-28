4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Georgia parking lot

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - A 4-year-old boy tragically shot and killed in Lithonia on Sunday has been identified as Miyell Hernandez.

Investigators say it happened at around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Panola Road. According to police, Hernandez was riding in the car with his mom, an infant and a 13-year-old boy.

When the car arrived at Publix, the mother went inside, leaving the children in the car. That’s when Miyell apparently shot himself with a gun that was left in the car. The 13-year-old ran inside to notify the mother and the young boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say the shooting was accidental.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

