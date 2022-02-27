Teen celebrates birthday by feeding homeless as city’s “Point in Time” count wraps up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This past week city officials and volunteers have gone around the city trying to find out how many people in our community are experiencing homelessness.

The count helps determine how much money the city gets from the government to help those living on the streets.

But, officials are not the only ones invested in helping the local homeless population. One local teenager, did her part Saturday when she forfeited a sweet sixteen to make 200 sandwiches to serve the community instead.

Tagianna Chance will turn sixteen next week and her celebration consists of telling people to “thank you be blessed” while giving out food to the homeless.

“I decided to come and feed the homeless and help out because a lot of people you know, they don’t have much,” said Chance.

She said the idea came from noticing the lack of people stepping in to help.

“During the year we usually kind of forget about people out here in need, you know we just focus on ourselves so I decided to help the people that don’t really have anything because I’m fortunate enough to have it,” said Chance.

It came at a time when city leaders are concluding the “point in time” count, a survey aimed to gather information on the local homeless population.

“We do that by conducting a series of surveys and asking a basic set of surveys and asking a basic set of questions to figure out who in our community is experiencing homelessness and some of the reasons why they may be experiencing homelessness,” said Daniel Evans, community development manager, Augusta housing and community development,” said Daniel Evans, Community Development Manager, Augusta housing and Community Development

The survey results wont be revealed for several more weeks, but Evans said volunteers are finding the homeless population is spreading.

“Locations where we find people experiencing homelessness are changing on a regular basis but it certainly seems like the size of our homeless population has at least stayed the same, if not gotten larger,” said Evans.

The goal is getting federal funding to address homelessness, but while they wait help from people like Tagianna goes a long way.

“We want a better long term solution for everybody that leads back to self-sufficiency and permanent housing but in the meantime when folks are going through crisis we want to make sure we help meet their immediate needs as well,” said Chance.

