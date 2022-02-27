‘Potential information security incident’: Bridgestone plants send employees home

Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several employees of Bridgestone are reporting local plants have shut down for the day. Bridgestone’s corporate offices have confirmed early Sunday morning, they launched an investigation into “a potential information security incident.”
As it stands right now, the Aiken passenger and light truck tire plant is closed for the day. Plants across North America and Latin America have also been impacted.
We have not received word on when employees might be able to return back to work.