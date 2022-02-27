‘Potential information security incident’: Bridgestone plants send employees home

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several employees of Bridgestone are reporting local plants have shut down for the day. Bridgestone’s corporate offices have confirmed early Sunday morning, they launched an investigation into “a potential information security incident.”

As it stands right now, the Aiken passenger and light truck tire plant is closed for the day. Plants across North America and Latin America have also been impacted.

We have not received word on when employees might be able to return back to work.

Bridgestone’s full statement is below:

Bridgestone Americas is currently investigating a potential information security incident. Since learning of the potential incident in the early morning hours of February 27, we have launched a comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems. Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any potential impact, including those at Aiken Passenger and Light Truck Tire Plant. First shift operations were shut down, so those employees were sent home. Until we learn more from this investigation, we cannot determine with certainty the scope or nature of any potential incident, but we will continue to work diligently to address any potential issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our customers.

