Motorcyclist dead after crash in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Cohens Bluff Road.

The department says the driver was heading north around 2 p.m. Saturday. The driver veered right, went off the road, overturned, and was ejected from their bike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene, and SCHP says the incident is still under investigation.

