Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front passed through the southeast yesterday and that means it will feel a little more like February for the next few days. We are watching for a storm system to bring rain to our area Sunday with dry and seasonably cool weather to start off the new work week.

We saw clouds for much of our Saturday afternoon as an area of low pressure east of our region circulated a shallow layer of moisture in from the Atlantic. Cloudy skies will persist into tonight, which will prevent temperatures from dropping too much. Overnight lows near 50 are expected by daybreak Sunday.

An upper level low pressure system moves in from the west on Sunday bringing our next chance of rain. The greatest chance of rain will be in the afternoon with highs on the cool side around 60 degrees. Some of our northern and western counties could stay in the 50s. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast. We’ll see gradual clearing from north to south in regards to rainfall. This means lingering shower activity will still be possible into Sunday evening/night, especially for our southern CSRA counties. Rain totals look to stay mainly below .50″.

Dry weather can be expected for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start off near average Monday and gradually warm up day by day. Highs will be in the middle 60s Monday climbing to near 70 Tuesday with middle to upper 70s expected Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be on the chilly side with 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, warming into the 40s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.